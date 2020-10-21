© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

No. 10 Florida, Mullen plan to resume practice next week

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 21, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT
Photo: Andrew McElroy
Photo: Andrew McElroy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 10 Florida is planning to return to its football facility Monday, nearly two weeks after the program shut down because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Coach Dan Mullen was one of more than two dozen Gators who tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

He sounded congested as he said the team had a new positive Wednesday from testing the day before.

Mullen remains quarantined at home, living mostly in his bedroom and adjacent office.

The Gators host Missouri on Oct. 31. Mullen says he’s concerned about the lengthy layoff.

Florida will have gone three weeks between games.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details