No. 10 Florida, Mullen plan to resume practice next week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 10 Florida is planning to return to its football facility Monday, nearly two weeks after the program shut down because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Coach Dan Mullen was one of more than two dozen Gators who tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

He sounded congested as he said the team had a new positive Wednesday from testing the day before.

Mullen remains quarantined at home, living mostly in his bedroom and adjacent office.

The Gators host Missouri on Oct. 31. Mullen says he’s concerned about the lengthy layoff.

Florida will have gone three weeks between games.