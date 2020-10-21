© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Miami-Dade Approves Controversial Theme Park Near Rare Pineland

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 21, 2020 at 4:11 AM EDT
Photo: Damon On Road

Miami-Dade commissioners approved a controversial water theme park near Zoo Miami yesterday - despite worries over a new $9 parking fee for zoo visitors.

The Miami Wilds project includes a small hotel and shopping in the zoo’s 40-acre parking lot and a possible second hotel on nearby land. Environmentalists have opposed the project because endangered Florida bonneted bats use the parking lot to forage for food. The site of the second larger hotel contains rare pine rockland. But yesterday, the parking fee drew the most scrutiny. Commissioners said the new charge could make it harder for families visiting the zoo. The Miami Wilds developer told commissioners the shared fee is needed to make the water park successful.

Central Florida NewsconservationEnvironment
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
