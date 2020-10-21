© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida's Pinellas County is one to watch on election night

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 21, 2020 at 4:18 AM EDT
Photo: Blessing Ri

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida's Pinellas County is one to watch on election night.

The county is on the western tip of the state's Interstate 4 corridor.

But unlike places such as Tampa and Orlando, which have steadily grown more liberal in recent years, Pinellas is harder to categorize, and it’s set apart by its decidedly purple reign.

Residents voted for Barack Obama twice — and then Donald Trump. It was one of only four counties in the state to switch from Obama to Trump.

One thing everyone can agree on: Keep an eye on Pinellas on election night because it's a barometer for broader trends in the state and possibly the nation.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
