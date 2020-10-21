© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida Elections Chief Blasts Attempt to Scuttle Ballot Amendment

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 21, 2020 at 9:33 AM EDT
Photo: Arnaud Jaegers
Photo: Arnaud Jaegers

With millions of votes already cast in the November general election, Secretary of State Laurel Lee has asked the Florida Supreme Court to reject a last-minute attempt to kill a proposed constitutional amendment. WFSU's Gina Jordan has more.

The ballot’s Amendment 3 would overhaul the state’s primary-election system.

Lee’s attorneys blasted an emergency petition filed last week that seeks to block Amendment 3. The petition was filed on behalf of opponents who contend the proposed changes in the primary system would make it harder to elect Black candidates.

Lee’s attorneys said the state doesn’t take a position on the merits of the arguments raised in the petition, but that they should have been raised months ago, instead of after voting had already started.

Amendment 3 would enable all voters to vote in the primaries, and the top two candidates - regardless of party affiliation - would go on to the general election.

Tags
elections2020Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details