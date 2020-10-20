© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Terry Virts & The Space Toilet: Exploring The Human Side Of Space Exploration

By Brendan Byrne
Published October 20, 2020
Terry Virts looks down on Earth from the International Space Station cupola. Photo: NASA
There’s a lot about space travel that doesn’t get talked about -- like how do astronauts shower or go to the bathroom? Retired NASA astronaut Terry Virts is hoping to shed some light on the often unmentioned things about space travel that are uniquely human in his new book How to Astronaut: An Insider’s Guide to Leaving Planet Earth. We’ll speak with Virts about the lifetime of training that goes into becoming an astronaut and the lessons we all can learn about space travel.

Then, speaking of toilets, the International Space Station just got a brand new commode. We’ll talk with NASA engineer Melissa McKinley about the upgraded toilet and how it will help astronauts on future missions to the moon.

That’s ahead on Are We There Yet? here on WMFE - America’s Space Station.

