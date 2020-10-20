© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Report: U.S. Action On Climate Change Adds Up To 101,000 Florida Lives Saved

By Amy Green
Published October 20, 2020 at 11:16 AM EDT
climate-change-earth-boiling-pot-of-water-2

A new report estimates 101,000 Florida lives could be saved in the next 50 years if the United States were to act with nearly every other country in the world on climate change. 

The report comes as President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris agreement is poised to take effect one day after Election Day.

Under the Paris agreement 196 countries agreed to act together to try to prevent the world from warming by more than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures. 

Trump announced in 2017 the United States would withdraw from the agreement, saying it was unfair to U.S. businesses and taxpayers. Here’s Florida Congresswoman Kathy Castor, a Democrat.

“This election for president will determine whether the United States of America is the only country in the world to withdraw from the international climate accord called the Paris agreement.” 

The report was prepared by the congressional Committee on Oversight and Reform. It values the health benefits in Florida of U.S. participation in the Paris agreement at $750 billion. 

