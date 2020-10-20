© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Postal carrier accused of stealing mail-in ballot in Miami

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 20, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT
Photo: Claudio Schwarz
Photo: Claudio Schwarz

MIAMI (AP) — Federal authorities say a U.S. Postal Service carrier is accused of stealing a Miami-Dade County mail-in ballot, 10 gift cards and four prepaid debit cards.

A federal complaint filed by the Postal Service Office of Inspector General says Crystal Nicole Myrie took items that were intended to be delivered by her this month.

The complaint says that by taking the mail-in ballot, Myrie deprived the victim of her right to vote.

The complaint also says that Myrie admitted to stealing mail sporadically for almost two years.

Myrie had her first court appearance on Monday.

elections2020Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
