Postal carrier accused of stealing mail-in ballot in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Federal authorities say a U.S. Postal Service carrier is accused of stealing a Miami-Dade County mail-in ballot, 10 gift cards and four prepaid debit cards.

A federal complaint filed by the Postal Service Office of Inspector General says Crystal Nicole Myrie took items that were intended to be delivered by her this month.

The complaint says that by taking the mail-in ballot, Myrie deprived the victim of her right to vote.

The complaint also says that Myrie admitted to stealing mail sporadically for almost two years.

Myrie had her first court appearance on Monday.