Orlando International Airport Sees Busiest Week Since Start Of The Pandemic

By Talia Blake
Published October 20, 2020 at 7:19 AM EDT
People wait in line at Orlando International Airport. Photo: Danielle Prieur
Orlando International Airport is seeing a rebound in air traffic. Nearly 230,000 people passed through the Orlando International Airport the week of October 10, making it the busiest week the airport has seen since mid-March when the pandemic began.

With more than 36,000 people screened at the airport on Sunday alone, OIA surpassed Ft. Lauderdale by about 10,000 passengers to be the busiest airport in Florida, according to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. October 11, 12, and 16 had more than 30,000 passengers each day. 

CEO Phil Brown says the increasing traffic reflects a pent-up demand for travel across the country. 

The numbers mean that Orlando International is one of the seven busiest airports in the country.  

coronavirus Central Florida News Health
Talia Blake
After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she was an intern for WMFE’s public affairs show, Intersection. In her spare time, Talia is an avid foodie and enjoys working out.
