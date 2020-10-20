Number of COVID-19 cases ticking up in Miami-Dade schools

MIAMI (AP) — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 90 among students and teachers in Miami-Dade County’s public schools since classrooms reopened for face-to-face learning.

Some parents and teachers worry that the number is significantly higher.

Students returned to classes Oct. 5. Jennifer Desa's son attends Air Base K-8 Center in Homestead.

She tells the Miami Herald that while robocalls from the school informed parents of cases last week, the school is still not listed on the district's COVID-19 dashboard.

On Tuesday, the dashboard said 54 employees and 36 students had tested positive. The teacher's union is asking the district to be more transparent.