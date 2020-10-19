Sen. Harris Joins Socially Distanced Voter Rally in Orlando on First Day of Early Voting in Florida

On the first day of early voting about 50 cars participated in a socially distanced rally with Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris at the Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando.

Harris stood on a stage separate from the families who honked their horns and watched from the hoods of their cars and sun roofs.

She said that she came to the Sunshine State and Orlando on the first day of early voting as Florida would help to elect Vice President Joe Biden.

"Today, I had to come here on the kickoff of early voting in Florida. Because y'all are going to make it happen. You will make it happen. What you will do here in Florida, in Orlando by early voting is you will be the first to put our country back on the right track. It is you. You will do that. You will do that. Whose voted already? Alright."

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/clip-two-1-1.wav"][/audio]

Harris criticized what she called Trump’s coverup of the coronavirus. She said his failure to respond quickly enough led to the loss of hundreds of thousands of American lives.

"So, we are looking at a public health crisis which I describe as being a crisis of proportion in terms of the loss of life that like we've not seen since World War II. Over 215, we're approaching 220,000 human beings their lives lost. So many who couldn't even be, because of the nature of the virus, with their families in their last days."

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/clip-one-2.wav"][/audio]

Vice President Mike Pence was in the Villages last week. Both campaigns have visited Florida an important swing state several times in October as a lead up to the election in November.

If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.