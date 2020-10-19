© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orange County Convention Center Will Offer Rapid Antigen Tests, Residents Are Required to Show Proof of Insurance

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 19, 2020 at 2:11 PM EDT
Spc. Joshua Meeker, from the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, collects samples at the Orange County Convention Center Testing site. The drive through testing site is ramping up capacity this week. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes)
107th Mobile Public Affairs Deta
/
;s:17:

The Orange County Convention Center will offer rapid antigen coronavirus testing moving forward.

Results are available in fifteen minutes. Online appointments are encouraged at that location. 

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said officials are now requiring individuals to produce their health insurance cards when they get tested at the facility.

“More than likely the state is trying to determine at some point if individuals are covered by health insurance, the state will look to get reimbursed for the testing that they're doing. Otherwise, why would they ask for your health insurance card? So I think this is a goal of the state to eventually look to have insurance companies perhaps pay their fair share of the testing costs throughout the state of Florida.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/orange-clip-two.wav"][/audio]

Anyone of any age can get tested at the site, 7 days a week from 9 am until 5 pm. 

The health officer for the Florida Department of Health in Orange County says testing is especially important when it comes to college age students who are at a higher risk of getting COVID-19

Dr. Raul Pino says 50 percent of all coronavirus cases reported Monday were people aged between 15 and 34. And in the last fourteen days, 75 percent of all cases are people 18 to 28 years old. 

Still, Pino says even though cases have increased at the University of Central Florida campus and in bars nearby, the worst outbreak is at Courtyards Care Center, an assisted living facility. 

“Last week they had over 50 cases overall accumulated during the last three months. We were there, we did test twice. I don’t know the results yet from last Friday, that’s what I will have tomorrow.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/orange-clip-one.wav"][/audio]

Pino said they re-tested everyone at the facility who originally received a negative result. 

If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details