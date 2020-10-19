© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
It's Time to Vote, Central Florida: Early Voting Begins Monday in Most Counties

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 19, 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT
Photo: Glen Carrie

Early voting begins in Florida on Monday ahead of the general election. Here's what voters need to know.

Monday marks the first day of early voting in Florida, an important swing state in November’s presidential election. 

A valid photo ID with a signature is required to cast a ballot. These include a drivers license, U.S. passport and student ID. 

Residents without an ID will vote using a provisional ballot. The signature on their ballot must match the signature on their voter registration record.

Early voting runs through Nov. 1 in most counties. Voters should consult their Supervisor of Elections' website for a list of early voting sites and dates.

In Orange County, the Amway Center will be used for the first time ever as one of 20 early voting sites. The arena is open from 8 am to 8 pm daily from Oct. 19 through Nov. 1.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer will cast his ballot there on Monday.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
