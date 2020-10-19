Here Are The Early Voting Sites Across Central Florida

Early voting has begun in Florida, and many voters are preparing to head to the polls.

This year, the coronavirus pandemic made early voting and mail-in ballots even more popular, as both allow for residents to practice safe voting. But it can be confusing about the voting process or where to vote.

It's important Floridians are mindful that different rules apply in individual counties. The general election ballot also will be lengthy, containing numerous local ballot measures and constitutional amendments to go along with a slew of candidate races.

The early voting period runs from Oct. 19 through Nov. 1 unless otherwise noted. Be sure to check your county Supervisor of Elections website for specifics.

Here is a county-by-county list of where you can vote early.

Orange County

(8:00 AM to 8:00 PM)





Supervisor of Elections Office: 119 W. Kaley St., Orlando, FL 32806

Alafaya Branch Library: 12000 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32826

Apopka Community Center: 519 S. Central Ave., Apopka, FL 32703

Chickasaw Branch Library: 870 N. Chicksaw Tl., Orlando, FL 32825

Fairview Shores Library: 902 Lee Rd., Suite 26, Orlando, FL 32810

Hiawassee Branch Library: 7391 W. Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL 32818

Mark St. Senior Center: 99 E. Mark St, Orlando, FL 32803

Renaissance Senior Center: 3800 S. Econlockhatchee Tl., Orlando, FL 32829

South Creek Branch Library: 1702 Deerfield Blvd., Orlando, FL 32837

South East Branch Library: 5575 S. Semoran Blvd., Orlando, FL 32822

Southwest Branch Library: 7255 Della Dr., Orlando, FL 32819

Tibet-Butler Preserve: 8777 County Road 535, Orlando, FL 32836

UCF - The Garden Room at the Live Oak Event Center: 4000 Central Florida Blvd., Bdlg 88, Orlando, FL 32816

Washington Park Branch Library: 5151 Raleigh St., Suite A, Orlando, FL 32811

Water Conserv II Distribution Center: 17498 McKinney Rd., Winter Garden, FL 34787

West Oaks Branch Library: 1821 E. Silver Star Rd., Ocoee, FL 34761

Winter Park Library: 460 E. New England Ave., Winter Park, FL 32789

Meadow Woods Community Center: 1751 Rhode Island Woods Cr., Orlando, FL 32824

Winter Garden Library: 805 E. Plant St., Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amway Center: 400 W. Church St., Orlando, FL 32801

Orange County Supervisor of Elections Website



Seminole County

(7:00 AM to 7:00 PM)





Supervisor of Elections Office: 1500 East Airport Blvd Sanford, 32773

Wekiva Library: 245 N. Hunt Club Blvd Longwood, 32779

Casselberry Library: 215 N Oxford Rd Casselberry, 32707

Lake Mary Library: 580 Green Way Blvd Lake Mary, 32746

Oviedo Aquatic Center: 148 Oviedo Blvd Oviedo, 32765

Oviedo Library: 310 Division St Oviedo, 32765

Sanford Library: 150 N Palmetto Ave Sanford, 32771

Altamonte Springs: 1140 East Altamonte Drive, Altamonte Springs 32701

Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Website



Osceola County

(8:00 AM to 8:00 PM)





Supervisor of Elections Office: 2509 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway

West Osceola Branch Library (Celebration): 305 Campus Street, Celebration, FL 34747

Robert Guevara Community Center: 501 Florida Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34743

Cloud Civic Center: 3001 17th Street St. Cloud, FL 34769

Kissimmee Civic Center: 201 E. Dakin Avenue Kissimmee, FL 34741

The Gym & Aquatic Center: 625 Country Club Drive Poinciana, FL 34759

Narcoossee Community Center: 5354 Rambling Road St. Cloud, Florida 34771

Tax Collector (Campbell City Branch): 4730 S. Orange Blossom Trail Kissimmee, FL 34746

Osceola County Supervisor of Elections Website



Brevard County

(Early Voting ends Oct.31)

(Weekdays: 8:00 am to 6:00pm, Weekends: 8:00 am to 4:00 pm)





Titusville Elections Office: 400 South St Suite 1-F, Titusville, FL 32780

Kiwanis Island Park Gymnasium: 951 Kiwanis Island Park Rd, Merritt Island, FL 32952

Joe Lee Community Center: 415 Stone St, Cocoa FL 32922

Viera Regional Community Center: 2300 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera, FL 32940

David R. Schechter Community Center: 1089 South Patrick Dr, Satellite Beach, FL 32937

Wickham Park Community Center: 2815 Leisure Way, Melbourne, FL 32935

Max K. Rodes Park Community Center: 3410 Flanagan Ave, West Melbourne, FL 32904

Palm Bay Elections Office: 450 Cogan Dr SE, Palm Bay, FL 32909

Ted Whitlock Community Center: 370 Championship Cir NW, Palm Bay, FL 32907

Palm Bay (Tony Rosa) Community Center: 1502 Port Malabar Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL 32905

Brevard County Supervisor of Elections Website



Volusia County

(7:00 AM to 7:00 PM)





DeLand Supervisor of Elections : 1750 S. Woodland Blvd, DeLand

Deltona City Hall: 2345 Providence Blvd, Deltona

Ormond Beach Public Library: 30 S. Beach St, Ormond Beach

Daytona Beach Community Center: 925 George W Engram Blvd, Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach Public Library: 105 E. Magnolia Ave, Daytona Beach

Port Orange Public Library: 1005 City Center Circle, Port Orange

New Smyrna Beach Public Library: 1001 S. Dixie Freeway, New Smyrna Beach

Volusia County Supervisor of Elections Website



Marion County

(8:00 AM to 6:00 PM)





Freedom Library: 5870 SW 95th St, Ocala, FL

Dunnellon Library: 20351 Robinson Rd, Dunnellon, FL

Reddick Community Center: 4345 NW 152nd St, Reddick, FL

Forest Library: 905 S HWY 314A, Ocklawaha, FL

Belleview Library: 13145 SE HWY 484, Belleview, FL

Election Center: 981 NE 16th St, Ocala, FL

Shores Community Center: 590 Silver Rd, Ocala, FL

Villages Mulberry Center: 8445 SE 165th Mulberry Ln, The Villages, FL

Deputy Litz Building: 9048 SW HWY 200, Ocala, FL

Marion County Supervisor of Elections Website



Sumter County

(9:00 AM to 6:00 PM)





Laurel Manor: 1985 Laurel Manor Dr., The Villages

Allamanda Recreation Center: 1515 St. Charles Place, The Villages

Rohan Recreation Center: 850 Kristine Way, The Villages

Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center: 808 San Marino Dr., The Villages

Villages Sumter County Service Center: 7375 Powell Rd., Room 102, Wildwood

Bushnell Annex Office: 316 E. Anderson Ave., Bushnell

Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Website



Lake County

(Early Voting ends Oct.31)

(10:00 AM to 6:00 PM)





Cagan Crossings Library: 16729 Cagan Oaks Clermont, FL 34714

Clermont Arts and Recreation Center: 3700 S Hwy 27 Clermont, FL 34711

Cooper Memorial Library: 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive Clermont, FL 34711

Eustis Service Center: 301 W Ward Ave Eustis, FL 32726

Lady Lake Public Library, 2nd Floor: 225 W Guava Street Lady Lake, FL 32159

Lake County Administration Building: 315 W Main Street Tavares, FL 32778

Leesburg Public Library: 100 E Main Street Leesburg, FL 34748

Minneola City Hall: 800 N US Hwy 27 Minneola, FL 34715

Sorrento Early Voting Site: 24019 SR 46 Sorrento, FL 32776-8141

Southside Umatilla Community Center: 17107 Ball Park Road Umatilla, FL 32784

Supervisor of Elections Office: 1898 E Burleigh Blvd Tavares, FL 32778

T. Bland Public Library: 1995 N Donnelly Street Mount Dora, FL 32757

Lake County Supervisor of Elections Website