FWC: Seven Charged In Illegal International Trade Of Flying Squirrels

By Amy Green
Published October 19, 2020 at 1:35 PM EDT
Photo courtesy National Wildlife Federation
Photo courtesy National Wildlife Federation

Florida wildlife authorities say they’ve charged seven individuals in what is described as an international criminal organization dedicated to the illegal trade of flying squirrels. 

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the operation stretched from Central Florida to South Korea. 

As many as 3,600 flying squirrels were trapped during a three-year period, netting one wildlife dealer in Bushnell nearly $214,000 dollars in illegal proceeds. 

The squirrels are a protected wild animal in Florida. Florida Fish and Wildlife estimates the international retail value of the poached wildlife will exceed $1 million. 

As the operation expanded it involved couriers from Georgia, including one who would drive the animals to Chicago. The animals were sold to South Korean buyers who flew to the U.S. 

Protected freshwater turtles and alligators also were illegally taken. 

Together the seven suspects face 25 felony charges including racketeering, money laundering and scheming to defraud. 

The charged individuals are identified as: Rodney Crendell Knox, 66, of Bushnell; Kenneth Lee Roebuck, 59, of Lake Panasoffkee; Donald Lee Harrod, Jr., 49, of Bushnell; Vester Ray Taylor, Jr., 40, of Webster; Jong Yun Baek, 56, of Marietta, Ga.; Ervin Woodyard, Jr., 40, of Greenville, Ga.; and an unnamed fugitive.

 

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
