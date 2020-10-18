© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jacksonville seeks $150K from GOP convention host committee

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 18, 2020 at 6:09 AM EDT
Photo: Wade Austin Ellis
Photo: Wade Austin Ellis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville city officials are seeking reimbursement for more than $150,000 in expenses for law enforcement costs, consulting fees and other funds spent preparing to host the National Republican Convention that never took place in their city.

The festivities, which were to be held in Jacksonville in August to formally reanoint President Donald Trump as the Republican nominee for president, were scuttled because of concerns over the coronavirus.

The chief of staff for Mayor Lenny Curry says the city and the host committee have been “working together over the past couple of weeks to resolve any balances the city had.”

He says the city has been assured “timely payment.”

Tags
elections2020Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details