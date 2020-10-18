© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Is Facebook really ready for the 2020 election?

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 18, 2020 at 6:20 AM EDT
Photo: Brett Jordan
Photo: Brett Jordan

Ever since Russian agents and other opportunists abused its platform in an attempt to manipulate the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Facebook has insisted — repeatedly — that it’s learned its lesson and is no longer a conduit for misinformation, voter suppression and election disruption.

But it has been a long and halting journey for the social network.

Although Facebook has spent billions of dollars to avoid a repeat, even CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges the possibility of outcomes unimaginable in 2016, including possible civil unrest and a disputed election.

Is Facebook ready? Experts and even some of its own employees have their doubts.

Tags
elections2020Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details