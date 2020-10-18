Florida reports 2.5K new cases of the coronavirus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida health officials are reporting 2,500 new cases of the coronavirus.

That brings the state's total to more than 755,000 since Florida's outbreak began in March. On Sunday, officials also reported 50 more people have died from COVID-19, pushing up that statistic to more than 16,100 over the past eight months.

Florida's total infections trails that of the country’s two most populous states, California and Texas.

Over the past week, the daily average of new infections stood just short of 3,000.

As of Sunday morning, about 2,000 people were in Florida hospitals primarily because of COVID-19.