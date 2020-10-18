© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida reports 2.5K new cases of the coronavirus

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM EDT
Photo: CDC @cdc
Photo: CDC @cdc

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida health officials are reporting 2,500 new cases of the coronavirus.

That brings the state's total to more than 755,000 since Florida's outbreak began in March. On Sunday, officials also reported 50 more people have died from COVID-19, pushing up that statistic to more than 16,100 over the past eight months.

Florida's total infections trails that of the country’s two most populous states, California and Texas.

Over the past week, the daily average of new infections stood just short of 3,000.

As of Sunday morning, about 2,000 people were in Florida hospitals primarily because of COVID-19.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details