Florida's Mullen joins players in testing positive for virus

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 17, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT
Photo: Dave Adamson
Photo: Dave Adamson

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida football coach Dan Mullen says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

His announcement came one week after he repeatedly said he wanted 90,000 fans packed inside Florida Field amid a pandemic.

Mullen said Saturday on Twitter that his initial positive result was confirmed by a second test.

He adds that he has experienced “mild to no symptoms." The 10th-ranked Gators had at least 21 players and coaches test positive earlier this week, an outbreak that prompted the Southeastern Conference to postpone Florida’s next two games.

coronavirus
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
