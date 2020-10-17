Florida reports another uptick in new coronavirus cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida health officials say the number of new coronavirus infections has surged past 4,000 cases, the highest number in two months.

The state on Saturday also reported nearly 90 more deaths, which pushes the death toll since March to more than 16,000 Floridians.

The rise in Florida comes at a time infections are surging in other parts of the country, particularly in the Midwest and other areas that were relatively spared during the earlier onslaught of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Three weeks ago, Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted all restrictions on restaurants and other businesses in Florida.