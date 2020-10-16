Volusia County Leaders Urge Black Voters to Vote Early: "The Only Thing We Have to Fear Is Fear Itself"

State and local leaders, clergy members, the NAACP and the Supervisor of Elections of Volusia County are urging Black voters to vote early starting on Monday.

The efforts are part of nonprofit Equal Ground Education Fund’s efforts to ensure a fair and safe general election.

Former State Rep. and Volusia County Council Member-At-Large Joyce Cusack participated in lunch counter demonstrations during the Civil Rights era.

Cusack says it’s just as important for Black voters to cast their ballots in the presidential election this November, even with the threat of violence.

“We must never fear. The only thing we have to fear is fear itself. If you feel threatened all of us are available. And the police in this town and in Volusia County will protect you and your vote. Don't be afraid.”

Cusack says these efforts will be followed up with Souls to the Polls events this month.

Congregations that pray together will be encouraged to go to the polls to cast their ballots together.

“God helps those who help themselves. And we must be on one accord. And we believe as people of faith that if we trust in God and do what is pleasing in his sight, and we do our part, he will take care of the rest.”

President Donald Trump told the Proud Boys, a far-right group known for political violence, to “stand back and stand by” during the first presidential debate.

Former vice president Joe Biden has told white supremacist groups to "cease and desist."

