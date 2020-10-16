© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
National Hurricane Center Monitoring Two Areas of Potential Development in the Atlantic

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 16, 2020 at 10:49 AM EDT
Photo: Florida Storms

This evening, there are no named storms in the Atlantic, but forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are monitoring two areas for potential development.

Meteorologist Megan Borowski says that while there has been a lot of speculation on them, the forecast is far from certain.

"So we are watching two areas: one southeast of Bermuda, and the other over the southwestern Caribbean Sea - just offshore of Nicaragua and Costa Rica. Forecast models have consistently shown some sort of development toward each region - which has gotten our attention. But the fact is, while we can speculate that something will form, it is far too soon to comment about their potential tracks or magnitudes."

Megan says that the forecast will gradually become more clear next week, but in the meantime updates will be available in the Florida Storms mobile app and social media accounts.

Tags
Central Florida Newsstormhurricane
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
