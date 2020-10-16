© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Garden Theatre's "Ugly Lies The Bone" Confronts Healing In Many Forms

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published October 16, 2020 at 2:20 PM EDT
Tricia Jane Wiles as wounded soldier Jess, finding peace in virtual reality therapy in the play "Ugly Lies The Bone" at the Garden Theatre in Winter Garden. Photo by Steven Miller Photography
Tricia Jane Wiles as wounded soldier Jess, finding peace in virtual reality therapy in the play "Ugly Lies The Bone" at the Garden Theatre in Winter Garden. Photo by Steven Miller Photography

This is the last weekend to catch the play “Ugly Lies The Bone” being performed live at the Garden Theatre in Winter Garden.

The theatre is employing social distancing and masks – for both the actors and the audience.

The play revolves around Jess, a wounded soldier who has just returned home after multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"Ugly Lies The Bone" was written a few years ago, but as the story charts Jess’s healing through a new virtual reality therapy, it also reveals surprising wisdom relevant to our isolated and uncertain times.

Tricia Jane Wiles plays Jess. She tells 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston that the play takes place in a time and place familiar to many Central Floridians: the Space Coast, as the region is devastated by the end of NASA's Space Shuttle program.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Find ticket information for "Ugly Lies The Bone" at the Garden Theatre website.

Tags
Tricia Jane WilesUgly Lies The BoneCentral Florida NewsGarden Theatre
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details