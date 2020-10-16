Garden Theatre's "Ugly Lies The Bone" Confronts Healing In Many Forms

This is the last weekend to catch the play “Ugly Lies The Bone” being performed live at the Garden Theatre in Winter Garden.

The theatre is employing social distancing and masks – for both the actors and the audience.

The play revolves around Jess, a wounded soldier who has just returned home after multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"Ugly Lies The Bone" was written a few years ago, but as the story charts Jess’s healing through a new virtual reality therapy, it also reveals surprising wisdom relevant to our isolated and uncertain times.

Tricia Jane Wiles plays Jess. She tells 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston that the play takes place in a time and place familiar to many Central Floridians: the Space Coast, as the region is devastated by the end of NASA's Space Shuttle program.

