3 men die, 1 injured at Orlando motorcycle club shooting

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 16, 2020 at 4:35 AM EDT
Photo: Yulian As

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say three men are dead and one man is injured in a shooting sparked by a confrontation at a warehouse used by a motorcycle club.

The Orange County Sheriff’s office says deputies are looking for suspects who may have fled the area in Orlando.

Investigators are still not clear whether those who died or were injured fired a weapon themselves.

Orange County Sheriff John W. Mina told news reporters that some witnesses have spoken to investigators and said the argument appeared to have been over a motorcycle.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
