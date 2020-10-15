Your Thursday Coronavirus Update: Florida Adds More Than 3,000 New Cases

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

More Than 3,000 New Cases; 144 Deaths

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida added 3,356 new cases and 144 deaths Thursday.

The Florida department of health has reported 744,988 coronavirus cases since the spring. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 15,932 people statewide.

The percent positive rate for new cases was 5.20%.

The Agency for Health Care Administration reported 2,117 people hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. Hospitalizations have fallen since peaking in late July.



Here's a roundup of stories you may have missed:

Gators-LSU Game Postponed After Players Test Positive For Coronavirus

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Florida Gators’ home game against defending champions L-S-U this weekend has been postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak. The game has been rescheduled for December. Read more here.

Orlando Will Host 17 NCAA Championship Events, Bringing in $27 Million for the Region

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

The Greater Orlando Sports Commission announced today, the Orlando area will host 17 NCAA Championship events from fall 2022 to spring 2026. These events are expected to have a $27 million impact on the region. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said it will help the local hospitality industry recover from the effects of the pandemic. Read more here.

AARP Dashboard Shows Florida Nursing Homes Struggling With COVID-19

Tom Urban, WLRN

A COVID-19 dashboard released Wednesday by AARP shows the resident death rate in Florida nursing homes exceeds the national average. Read more here.

Orange County Residents Can Get Free Flu Shots From Their Car Wednesday Through Friday

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Orange County residents can get free flu shots from their car at a drive thru clinic at Barnett Park in Orlando Wednesday through Thursday. The clinic is hosted by Orange County Health Services. Read more here.