University of South Florida Is Eliminating College Of Education Undergraduate Programs

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 15, 2020 at 2:09 PM EDT
The University of South Florida is shutting down its College of Education and eliminating undergraduate degrees.

The decision to revamp as a Graduate School of Education will cut its budget almost 7 million dollars - or 35 percent - over two years. More than 2,200 undergraduate and graduate students and 130 faculty members on USF's three campuses will be affected. Interim Dean Judith Ponticell emphasized this afternoon that it's not "the end" of USF preparing the next generation of teachers. "This is the beginning of a series of very, very contemplative and very purposeful discussions, planning sessions, being able to ensure that we have a smooth transition and being able to ensure that our students at all levels continue to be served." Existing education undergraduates at USF will be able to finish the program. After that, certification will be available through a Master of Arts teaching degree after students get an undergraduate degree in another area. University officials say they should know more about how many jobs will be cut by the early part of 2021.

