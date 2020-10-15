© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

More than 2 million votes already counted in Florida

By Joe Byrnes
Published October 15, 2020 at 12:42 PM EDT
More than 2 million vote-by-mail ballots have been counted in Florida 19 days before the General Election. Photo: Joe Byrnes
More than 2 million vote-by-mail ballots have been counted in Florida 19 days before the General Election. Photo: Joe Byrnes

As of Thursday, more than 2 million votes have been counted already in Florida -- weeks before the November 3rd election.

Half of those mail-in ballots are from Democrats, as just over 1 million of them have voted. As for the Republicans, they’re at 623,000.

The Florida Democratic Party says their strong turnout reflects enthusiasm for former Vice President Joe Biden.

In Central Florida, including Marion County, at least 438,000 votes have been cast.

Sumter County has the best turnout in the region so far with at least 22 percent. About 18 percent have already voted in Volusia County, and 17 percent in Marion.

Early in-person voting starts on Monday throughout the region, except Sumter County. The early sites open there on Tuesday.

Tags
Florida politicsCentral Florida News
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details