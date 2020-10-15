© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida Democrats have voter advantage, but it's shrinking

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 15, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT
Photo: Michael
Photo: Michael

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Democrats still have a voter registration advantage over Republicans, but it’s getting slimmer.

Democrats have just more than 5.3 million voters registered for the Nov. 3 election, compared to nearly 5.2 million for Republicans.

That's according to a statistic released by the Florida Department of State. The overall difference is about 134,000 in favor of Democrats.

But that’s down from a roughly 327,000 advantage Democrats had in the last presidential election, when President Donald Trump carried Florida over Hillary Clinton by a mere 1.2 percentage points.

Florida's 29 electoral college votes are considered crucial in this year’s contest between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Tags
elections2020Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details