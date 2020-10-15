© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Dueling town halls for Trump, Biden after debate plan nixed

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 15, 2020 at 4:03 AM EDT
Photo: Element5 Digital
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden will compete for TV audiences in dueling town halls instead of meeting face-to-face for their second debate as originally planned.

The two will take questions in different cities on different networks Thursday night — Trump on NBC from Miami, Biden on ABC from Philadelphia.

Trump backed out of plans for the originally scheduled presidential faceoff after debate organizers shifted the format to a virtual event following Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis.

The two candidates are taking care of other electoral necessities first: Trump has a midday rally in battleground North Carolina, and Biden is raising campaign cash at a virtual event.

Danielle Prieur
