Democratic National Committee Chair Perez Urges Central Florida Union Members to Continue to Canvass for Vice President Biden

Perez was in Orlando today to encourage UNITE HERE and other labor unions to make one last push to get people out to vote.

Perez said furloughed and laid off UNITE HERE workers in Orlando would get back to work once coronavirus was under control.

He said only Vice President Joe Biden had a pandemic plan including a nationwide mask mandate.

But President Donald Trump was trying to intimidate people from voting. He said that’s why union members should continue to call undecided voters.

“We can't let it happen. He wants to make sure that people just give up. That's really what he wants to do. He wants to get within cheating distance. Just close enough and then we’ll confirm another judge and go back and try and do what we did in 2000.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/perez-clip-one.wav"][/audio]

Perez was joined by Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Congressman Darren Soto and other state and local representatives.

[caption id="attachment_166695" align="alignnone" width="400"]

Photo: Danielle Prieur[/caption]

Fried, the lone Democratic member of the Florida Cabinet, said working the phone banks and knocking on doors could determine the election.

“And it's going to be here in Central Florida that we are going to make sure that we get our voice out, we get our friends to vote, we get our family members and that we make sure that the I-4 corridor especially here in this community is going to change the path not just for the state, but for the country. Because with Florida, goes the White House.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/13019_UNION_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Biden was in South Florida earlier this week to campaign, while Trump will return to Central Florida on Friday for the second rally in the week.

If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.