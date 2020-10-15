AdventHealth Doctors Recommend Rethinking the Holidays This Year During the Pandemic

AdventHealth doctors say Central Florida residents should consider the risk of coronavirus infection at small social gatherings ahead of the holidays.

The CDC released new guidelines yesterday that suggest the virus can just as easily spread in groups of less than 10 people.

Infectious Disease specialist Dr. Victor Herrara said that means there could be a spike in cases connected to family gatherings around Halloween and Thanksgiving.

Herrara said that’s why it’s important to get creative with celebrations this year, whether that’s incorporating a face mask into a Halloween costume or taking Thanksgiving dinner outside.

“If you go to the masks, to the handwashing, to the distancing, to being outside. By themselves, they may not necessarily feel like high impact. But when you put them together, then it makes a big difference in reducing the transmission.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/halloween-clip-one.wav"][/audio]

Herrara said people should also practice these health precautions in larger events including political rallies where the risk of transmission is even higher.

"We know that large gatherings where we are not following those basic precautions tend to result in an increase in cases."

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/halloween-.wav"][/audio]

Herrara said there has already been an increase in the positivity rate in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties since the governor fully reopened the state during phase three.

He said other countries are also experiencing a rise in cases.

If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.