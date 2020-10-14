© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
OUC To Retire Coal Plants, Transition To Clean Energy

By Amy Green
Published October 14, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT
Solar farm. Photo from OUC.com
Solar farm. Photo from OUC.com

The Orlando Utilities Commission announced a plan Wednesday to retire its two large coal plants by 2040. 

The plan is part of the utility’s strategy to power all customer homes and businesses with 100% clean energy by midcentury.  

The plants, with their looming cylinder-shaped cooling towers, represent the most conspicuous part of the Stanton Energy Center, OUC’s sprawling east Orlando energy-generating complex. 

The utility says it will wind down coal-based energy production by 2027 and convert the plants to natural gas before retiring them. 

The plants’ retirement would culminate one of the biggest evolutions OUC has faced in its nearly century-long history. 

By 2050 the utility says solar will be responsible for half of its energy production, with natural gas and other renewable sources providing the rest. 

Some 180 employees work at the coal plants, and OUC says there will be some reductions. 

The plan still needs board approval. OUC is the state’s second-largest municipal utility, serving some 250,000 customers in Orange and Osceola counties.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
