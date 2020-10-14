© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida halts meetings, practices amid 19 new COVID cases

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 14, 2020 at 5:59 AM EDT
Photo: Dave Adamson
Photo: Dave Adamson

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 10 Florida paused all team activities Tuesday following “an increase in positive COVID tests among players.”

The move puts Saturday's home game against defending national champion LSU in jeopardy.

A person familiar with the situation says the Gators had 19 positives following Tuesday morning testing.

Athletic director Scott Stricklin says the decision to halt meetings and practices was made “out of an abundance of caution.”

The shutdown came three days after coach Dan Mullen's eyebrow-raising comments about wanting 90,000 fans at Florida Field to create a better home-field advantage against the Tigers.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details