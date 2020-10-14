Florida halts meetings, practices amid 19 new COVID cases

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 10 Florida paused all team activities Tuesday following “an increase in positive COVID tests among players.”

The move puts Saturday's home game against defending national champion LSU in jeopardy.

A person familiar with the situation says the Gators had 19 positives following Tuesday morning testing.

Athletic director Scott Stricklin says the decision to halt meetings and practices was made “out of an abundance of caution.”

The shutdown came three days after coach Dan Mullen's eyebrow-raising comments about wanting 90,000 fans at Florida Field to create a better home-field advantage against the Tigers.