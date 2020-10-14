Fighting in swing states, Trump also forced to play defense

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is being forced to play Electoral College defense with a trip to Iowa, a state he won handily in 2016 but where Democrat Joe Biden is making a late push.

Trump’s heavy travel this week, including his rally Wednesday in Des Moines, reflects his uphill climb three weeks before the election.

Trump has visited Pennsylvania and Florida and will head to another battleground state, North Carolina, that he likely can’t win without.

Also on Trump's schedule is Georgia, another state he once thought was in his grasp but where recent polling shows Biden improving. Biden doesn’t have any public campaign events scheduled Wednesday.