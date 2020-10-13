© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Study: Hurricane Irma caused 400 senior deaths in Florida

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 13, 2020 at 4:56 AM EDT
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A university study says the aftereffects of 2017's Hurricane Irma caused the deaths of more than 400 people in Florida nursing homes.

The study examined health data for 62,000 patients at 640 Florida nursing homes.

It showed that 433 more patients died within 90 days of Irma compared to the same period in 2015 when there were no hurricanes.

The researchers found that long-term nursing home residents suffered more hospitalizations as well as increased mortality rates after Irma.

The study was prompted by the deaths of 12 residents of a Broward County nursing home who died of overheating without air conditioning after the hurricane.

