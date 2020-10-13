© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Leesburg seeks to land Big 10 softball at city park

By Joe Byrnes
Published October 13, 2020 at 1:09 PM EDT
Alison Strange, CEO of The Spring Games, says Big 10 softball is interested in playing games at Sleepy Hollow Sports Complex in Leesburg in February or March. Image: Leesburg via Youtube
If Leesburg and Lake County can cover their bases in time, they could have two weekends of Big 10 softball in February or March at the Sleepy Hollow Sports Complex.

The City Commission plans to spend $300,000 to help upgrade four fields to NCAA Division I standards. Lake County is looking to contribute, as well, with funds from the Tourism Development Council.

Alison Strange pitched the idea. She organizes The Spring Games, with thousands of college softball matchups in Central Florida.

"Obviously, as it is, it's a community park, and we are talking the best softball in the nation," she said.  "These are the types of games that you see on ESPN in June. So they're small changes that actually come with a small price tag."

Strange expects a Big 10 decision soon on a multi-year contract. Work at the park could begin in January.

