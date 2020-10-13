Leesburg seeks to land Big 10 softball at city park

If Leesburg and Lake County can cover their bases in time, they could have two weekends of Big 10 softball in February or March at the Sleepy Hollow Sports Complex.

The City Commission plans to spend $300,000 to help upgrade four fields to NCAA Division I standards. Lake County is looking to contribute, as well, with funds from the Tourism Development Council.

Alison Strange pitched the idea. She organizes The Spring Games, with thousands of college softball matchups in Central Florida.

"Obviously, as it is, it's a community park, and we are talking the best softball in the nation," she said. "These are the types of games that you see on ESPN in June. So they're small changes that actually come with a small price tag."

Strange expects a Big 10 decision soon on a multi-year contract. Work at the park could begin in January.