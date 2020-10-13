© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
University of Central Florida Reports 150 New Student Cases in the Last Week

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 13, 2020 at 8:37 AM EDT
Photo: Kelly Sikkema
The number of positive coronavirus cases reported on the University of Central Florida campus went up by 500% in the last week. 

UCF reported 152 new positive cases for the week ending Oct. 10. Since September, the university had been reporting an average of 40 new cases a week, according to its dashboard.

Most of the new cases can be traced to eating or drinking in bars and restaurants without wearing a face mask.

In a statement, Associate Vice President of UCF Student Health Services Dr. Michael Deichen said these activities should be avoided unless health precautions are in place. 

He said students and staff should continue to wear facial coverings, observe social distancing and wash their hands even as restrictions are lifted in phase three. 

The university continues to update its coronavirus dashboard with new case numbers on a weekly basis. 

Anyone with symptoms or who may have been exposed to COVID-19, can make an appointment to get tested Monday through Saturday in Garage A on campus.
If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clip at the top of the page.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur
