Supporters Gather In Sanford To Hear President Trump Speak Weeks Before the Election

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 12, 2020 at 10:25 AM EDT
Supporters of President Trump brought lawn chairs and flags as they waited outside the Orlando-Sanford International Airport for the president to speak a rally scheduled for 7pm. Photo: Danielle Prieur, WMFE
Hours before President Donald Trump is expected to speak at a rally at the Orlando-Sanford International Airport, hundreds of supporters wrapped around the terminals in the midday sun. 

Trump’s first rally in Sanford scheduled more than a week ago was canceled after he tested positive for coronavirus. 

Supporters, including groups like Women for Trump, Veterans for Trump and Latinos and Blacks for Trump, sat on lawn chairs under umbrellas and American and Trump 2020 flags outside the airport. 

Some had brought megaphones and chanted ‘four more years’, ‘no more Biden’, and ‘MAGA Lives Matter’ while others clapped and shouted ‘law and order party’ as Seminole County Sheriff’s deputies biked past. 

Trump’s return to the campaign trail in Sanford comes a week after his release from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center hospital. On Sunday, White House Dr. Sean Conley said Trump was no longer a coronavirus transmission risk. 

Vice President Joe Biden was in Florida—a crucial swing state— last week to campaign in Miami with less than a month to go before the general election. 

coronaviruselections2020Central Florida Newssanfordpresident trump
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
