© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Supreme Court pick Barrett draws on faith, family for Senate

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 11, 2020 at 1:31 PM EDT
Photo: Aaron Burden
Photo: Aaron Burden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett vows to be a justice “fearless of criticism" as the Senate charges ahead with confirmation hearings on President Donald Trump’s pick just weeks before Election Day and with the country struggling to contain the pandemic.

Barrett draws on faith and family in prepared opening remarks for hearings that start Monday.

She says courts “should not try” to make policy, but leave those decisions to the government’s political branches.

She believes she would bring “a few new perspectives” as the first mother of school-age children on the nine-member court.

Trump chose the 48-year-old judge after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal icon.

Tags
elections2020Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details