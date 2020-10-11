© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jamaicans in Florida energized by Harris on 2020 ticket

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 11, 2020 at 1:19 PM EDT
Photo: Juan Rojas
Photo: Juan Rojas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are entering the final stretch of the campaign in a fierce battle for Latino voters who could sway the results in Florida and determine who wins the White House.

But Florida is the ultimate battleground state, with elections often decided by a mere percentage point, and other communities could suddenly become critical.

That’s where the booming Black Caribbean community centered in Broward County comes in.

Voters in this Democratic stronghold are eager to defeat Trump, but say they're even more energized to turn out in support of California Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden’s running mate whose father is Jamaican.

Tags
elections2020JaimaicaCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details