Your Friday Coronavirus Update: More Than 500 Have Died From COVID-19 In Orange County

Orange County death toll passes 500

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows 502 people have now died from COVID-19 in Orange County since the spring.

The county added 259 cases Friday, which is the highest daily case count in the past 30 days. Orange County has now recorded 41,822 coronavirus cases.

Statewide, 2,908 new cases and 118 new deaths were added. Florida has seen 728,921 coronavirus cases and 15,372 deaths.

The percent positivity for new cases was 4.13%, a slight decrease from Thursday. Percent positivity for new cases has ranged from 5.25% to 3.74% over the past 14 days.

The Agency for Health Care Administration reported 2,139 people hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. Hospitalization numbers have been in the low 2,000s for the past few weeks.



