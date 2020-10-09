Winn-Dixie Recalls Dog Food Contaminated with Aflatoxin

The parent company of Winn-Dixie is issuing a voluntary recall on a certain dog food.

Whiskers-and-Tails dog food is sold in local Harveys and Winn-Dixie supermarkets as well as stores in south Florida, Alabama and Georgia. Southeastern Grocers is issuing the recall because of a high level of aflatoxin in the food, which can be life-threatening for dogs. The recall is specifically for the 17-pound bag of Whiskers-and-Tails Adult Recipe Complete Dog Food. Customers should either throw the food out, or return it to the store for a refund.