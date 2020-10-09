© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Trump holding campaign rally Monday in Central Florida

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 9, 2020 at 1:01 PM EDT
Photo: Dalton Caraway
Photo: Dalton Caraway

President Donald Trump is returning to the campaign trail and will hold his first rally since his COVID-19 diagnosis on Monday in Central Florida.

Trump’s campaign says the event will take place at 7 p.m. in Sanford.

The rally will be Trump’s first since he tested positive for the coronavirus Oct. 1 with just weeks to go before voting ends in the Nov. 3 election.

Trump’s doctor, Sean P. Conley, said in a memo Thursday that he “fully anticipate(d)” that Trump would be able to safely “return to public engagements” as soon as Saturday.

