Judge denies motion to extend Florida's voter registration

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 9, 2020 at 4:28 AM EDT
Photo: Element5 Digital

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a motion to extend voter registration in Florida after a computer meltdown on the final day of registration might have prevented thousands of potential voters from taking part in November’s presidential election.

In a 29-page ruling on Friday morning, U.S. District Court Judge Mark E. Walker also noted the historical problems the state seems to have with elections.

He wrote that just one month from election day and with the earliest mail-in ballots already being counted, “Florida has done it again.”

The state said 50,000 people registered during the extended time period, but 20,000 more could have signed up to vote if the system hadn't crashed.

