Your Wednesday Coronavirus Update: COVID-19 Death Toll Passes 15,000

COVID-19 Death Toll passes 15,000

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida added 2,582 new coronavirus cases and 139 new deaths Wednesday. The COVID-19 death toll has reached 15,084, with 722,707 cases overall.

The percent positivity for new cases Wednesday was 4.15%, dropping from Tuesday’s percent positivity of 5.25%. Tuesday's percent positivity was the highest it's been in the last 14 days.

The Agency for Health Care Administration reported 2,121 people hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 Wednesday.

Hospitalizations have been in the low 2,000s over the last few weeks.

Orange and Osceola County each reported four new deaths Wednesday. Orange County, which has the most cases of any county in Central Florida, has now seen 41,409 coronavirus cases and 491 deaths from COVID-19.



Here's a roundup of stories you may have missed:

DeSantis: 400,000 rapid COVID-19 tests going to seniors, schools and test sites this week

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that 400,000 rapid coronavirus tests are going out this week to retirement communities, nursing homes, schools and test sites throughout Florida. Read more here.

Central Florida Leaders Respond to Trump’s Call to End Coronavirus Relief Talks

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

President Trump’s latest Tweet ordered his representatives to stop coronavirus relief talks with Democrats until after the election. Read more here.

Nightly concerts resume in The Villages, with limited crowds and some wearing masks

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Live music has resumed on the Spanish Springs Town Square. The nightly concerts had been canceled in March because of COVID-19. Listen to the story here.

Internship Program Helps Connect Workers With Companies That are Hiring

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

CareerSource Central Florida received 7 million dollars in CARES Act funding to help residents find jobs after they were furloughed or laid off during the pandemic. CareerSource CEO Pam Nabors talked with 90.7 WMFE about how the program connects workers with companies which are hiring. Listen to the interview here.