Melbourne High School's Football Team Forfeits Next Two Games After Coronavirus Diagnosis

A person on the team tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The games against Cocoa High School on October 9 and Viera High School on October 16 have been canceled.

The team will quarantine for the next fourteen days.

Any staff or parents in close contact with the person who tested positive for coronavirus have been notified by the department of health and asked to quarantine.

Football players have transitioned to e-learning and practice and classroom areas they used have been deep-cleaned.

The team’s next game against Bayside High School is scheduled for October 23.