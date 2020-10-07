© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hurricane Delta Weakens to Cat 3 Storm

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 7, 2020 at 3:03 AM EDT
Photo: Florida Storms
Photo: Florida Storms

Category 3 Hurricane Delta is on approach to Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula this morning, where conditions are quickly deteriorating and where forecasters say a dangerous storm surge is expected.

Meteorologist Ray Hawthorne says some weakening is likely today as it moves over land, but it's likely to re-intensify over the Gulf of Mexico. "Delta is likely to regain major hurricane status after it moves back over the Gulf later this afternoon. Confidence is increasing that Delta will make landfall some time Friday over the Louisiana Gulf coast, with some effects possibly extending as far as the western Florida Panhandle depending on the hurricane's exact track." Ray says Delta is likely to bring dangerous surge, strong winds, and heavy rain along the Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf coasts on Friday. He says the most likely outcome is for a few fringe bands of heavy rain moving over the western Florida Panhandle Friday night and then into Georgia and the Carolinas over the upcoming weekend.

Tags
Central Florida Newsstormhurricane
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details