Florida: Voter registration system crash wasn't cyberattack

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 7, 2020 at 6:50 AM EDT
Photo: Jonathan Simcoe
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials say there is no indication that a cyberattack crashed the state’s online voter registration system just before the enrollment deadline for casting ballots in next month’s presidential election.

Secretary of State Laurel Lee said in a statement issued late Tuesday that it does not appear that bad actors caused Monday’s collapse of the registration system.

Lee has said that over a million attempts an hour were coming into the system, causing it to overload.

Cyber security experts have said that an intentional attack aimed at crippling the system would have involved millions of attempts per second.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
