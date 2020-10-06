© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Sesame Street Muppets Help Children Cope During COVID-19 Pandemic

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 6, 2020 at 8:39 AM EDT
girl-with-ballon

The Sesame Street in Communities project released a video today, on its Facebook page to help children cope with tough challenges that have been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video features a staff member of a Miami-Dade County-based nonprofit. WLRN’s Veronica Zaragovia has more.

"Hola amigos, it’s me Rosita from Sesame Street. And I’m so excited to make new friends in Miami."

Rosita and other Sesame Street Muppets will be answering questions from children to help them deal with topics like homelessness or parental addiction.

"There's so much fewer resources, particularly in Spanish as well, that help look at parental addiction from a point of view that it's not a consequence and reduces the stigma."

That’s the Sesame Workshop’s Jeanette Betancourt.

She says they explain that addiction is a disease that needs treatment. The video includes an expert from Thriving Mind South Florida. It’s a network of providers in Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties that focus on mental health and substance abuse.

Here’s Thriving Mind’s Laura Naredo.
"There’s a lot of stigma associated with behavioral health issues, especially addiction."

The video is on the Facebook page of Sesame Street in Communities. Later this month they’ll post a version in Spanish.

If you'd like to listen to this story, click on the clip at the top of the page.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida Newsaddiction
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
