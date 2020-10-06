© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida governor extends voter registration deadline after site crash

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 6, 2020 at 8:46 AM EDT
Photo: Florida Channel
Photo: Florida Channel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is extending the state’s voter registration deadline after heavy traffic crashed the state’s online system and potentially prevented thousands from enrolling to cast ballots in next month’s presidential election.

DeSantis says he will extend the deadline that expired Monday until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The announcement came shortly after a state official told The Associated Press that at times more than half a million attempts an hour hit the system Monday.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the issue.

Tags
elections2020Central Florida NewsDeSantis
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details