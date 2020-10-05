© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Regal Cinemas Will Temporarily Close All U.S. Theaters This Week

By Joe Byrnes
Published October 5, 2020 at 8:46 AM EDT
Photo: Valeri Randainen
Photo: Valeri Randainen

The company will temporarily close all its U.S. theaters on Thursday.

Cineworld Group has been left with few blockbusters to attract customers after the release of the latest James Bond film was postponed due to the pandemic.

The company will close all 536 Regal cinemas in the U.S. and 127 venues in the U.K.

Regal lists nine locations throughout Central Florida and 46 in the state.

Overall, about 45,000 employees are affected. 

Cineworld provided no guidance when they might reopen, saying studios have been reluctant to release their pipeline of new films.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida News
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details